U.S. Recovers Remains Of Troops Killed In Afghan Plane Crash

Tuesday, 28 January 2020
U.S. Recovers Remains Of Troops Killed In Afghan Plane CrashWatch VideoU.S. Forces in Afghanistan announced they had recovered the remains of two U.S. troops on Tuesday. They died in a plane crash in Ghanzi Province on Monday.

A government news release said a flight data recorder was recovered and that the crash is being investigated. But it noted "there are no indications the crash...
