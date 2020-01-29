Peru's Keiko Fujimori vows to 'end her silence' as she is jailed again Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

As Peruvian authorities detained opposition leader Keiko Fujimori on Tuesday night for a new 15-month jail term, the politician published a pre-recorded video alleging "persecution" and vowing to "end her silence" on the case. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this