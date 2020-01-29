Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

President Trump And Prime Minister Netanyahu Of The State Of Israel In Joint Statements – Transcript

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
PRESIDENT TRUMP:  Thank you.  (Applause.)  Thank you very much.  Thank you.

Today, Israel takes a big step towards peace.  (Applause.)  Young people across the Middle East are ready for a more hopeful future, and governments throughout the region are realizing that terrorism and Islamic extremism are everyone’s common...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump To Announce Middle East Peace Plan

Trump To Announce Middle East Peace Plan 01:34

 President Trump was set to unveil his plan for Middle East peace on Tuesday, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The president is calling the plan a "suggestion." CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Plan Calls for Palestinian State, Settlement Freeze [Video]Trump Plan Calls for Palestinian State, Settlement Freeze

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump's long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in portions of east Jerusalem.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 44:34Published

Donald Trump unveils two-state peace plan for Middle East [Video]Donald Trump unveils two-state peace plan for Middle East

US President Donald Trump has unveiled his long-awaited Middle East peace plan, calling for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in portions of east Jerusalem. He declared it a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gantz Makes the Best of Being a Third Wheel at the White House

In an unusual diplomatic moment, President Trump met with both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and his challenger, Benny Gantz, on the eve of...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Jerusalem PostSify

A Deal That Has Two Elections, Rather Than Mideast Peace, as Its Focus

The Israeli-Palestinian peace plan unveiled by President Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sounds more like a road map for their own futures than for...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •SifyEurasia Review

Tweets about this

Hindustani_999

🕉️Rastra=🕉️✡️☸️☪️✝️☦️🔯🛐📿⛪🕌🕍.......all life. RT @dharmicverangna: #Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump are going ahead with the #DealOfTheCentury. We must all stand w… 10 seconds ago

judith5519

Jude505 RT @TheLastRefuge2: President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu Remarks on New Peace Proposal – Video and Transcript… https://t.co/3bE0aEY… 24 seconds ago

Caam91

Ginger Species 5618 McSillyPants RT @LeonardPittsJr1: Reading the new book, “ A Very Stable Genius” and came across this account of President Stupid’s meeting with Indian P… 1 minute ago

AZgirl4Trump

American Girl 2 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @bennyjohnson: President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu unveil the Administration's Middle East Peace Plan at the White Hous… 2 minutes ago

MaryVest7

Mary Vest RT @oliteheart: While the Do Nothing DEMS continue their COUP, our incredible President Trump negotiates a Permanent Peace between Israel a… 3 minutes ago

BobJack72121998

Bob Jackson RT @ABC: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to President Trump: "You have been the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the W… 4 minutes ago

pm_mcdaniel

🏳️‍🌈 Pam 🏳️‍🌈 🆘 RT @Impolitics: Impeached President Trump and indicted Prime Minister Netanyahu make the Palestinians an offer they can't refuse. It's not… 4 minutes ago

SONICkname

Adam_Schiff's_Eyes_Are_Bugged President Trump Delivers Joint Remarks with the Prime Minister of the St... https://t.co/ELizBLy9Us via @YouTube 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.