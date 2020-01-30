Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump Signs USMCA Trade Deal Forecasted To Create Over Half A Million New US Jobs

Eurasia Review Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has signed the USMCA trade deal with Mexico and Canada into law, fulfilling a campaign promise to overhaul NAFTA, which proved disastrous to American manufacturing after its passage 16 years ago.

The signing on Wednesday capped off a lengthy legislative journey for a deal the three countries drafted...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump signs USMCA, 'ending NAFTA nightmare'

Trump signs USMCA, 'ending NAFTA nightmare' 01:53

 U.S. President Donald Trump signed a new North American trade agreement on Wednesday in an outdoor ceremony at the White House attended by about 400 guests - but not the key Democrats who helped secure congressional passage of the deal.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Signs Trade Deal With Canada, Mexico [Video]President Trump Signs Trade Deal With Canada, Mexico

The agreement, known as USMCA updates the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published

Trump signs USMCA, 'ending NAFTA nightmare' [Video]Trump signs USMCA, 'ending NAFTA nightmare'

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a new North American trade agreement on Wednesday in an outdoor ceremony at the White House attended by about 400 guests - but not the key Democrats who helped secure..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AP Top Stories January 29 P

Here are the top stories for Wednesday, Jan. 29th: Senate impeachment trial turns to questions; Trump signs USMCA trade deal; Americans return home from Wuhan,...
USATODAY.com

Trump signs USMCA, 'ending the NAFTA nightmare'; key Democrats not invited

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a new North American trade agreement during an outdoor ceremony at the White House attended by about 400 guests - but...
Reuters Also reported by •NYTimes.comWorldNewsUSATODAY.comFrance 24Japan Today

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.