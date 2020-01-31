Global  

Trump eases restrictions on land mine use by U.S. military

Friday, 31 January 2020
President Donald Trump on Friday relaxed Obama-era restrictions on the U.S. military's use of anti-personnel land mines, arguing that the previous policy could put American troops at a "severe disadvantage."
Trump Reverses Obama-Era Land Mine Restrictions

Trump Reverses Obama-Era Land Mine Restrictions 00:38

 The Trump administration has announced a reversal of Obama-era policy on land mines.

