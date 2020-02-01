Global  

'Let's turn the page': US Senate votes against Trump trial witnesses

The Age Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The US Senate has voted against calling witnesses and collecting new evidence in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, clearing the way for his likely acquittal in the coming days.
News video: Senate Votes 51-49 Against New Witnesses In Impeachment Trial

Senate Votes 51-49 Against New Witnesses In Impeachment Trial 01:17

 Republican Senators have voted against calling for witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial [Video]Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial

The U.S. Senate voted Friday afternoon not to subpoena new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump, with Colorado’s senators voting as they were expected to.

Senate rejects witnesses in Trump impeachment trial [Video]Senate rejects witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

By a vote of 51-49, the Republican-controlled Senate stopped Democrats' drive to hear testimony from witnesses and collect new evidence in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Chris Dignam has..

Recent related news from verified sources

1/31: CBS Evening News

Senate votes against witnesses in impeachment trial; Toledo students surprised with free college tuition.
