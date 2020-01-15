The Chanciness Of Squirming Back From The Brink Of Nuclear War – Analysis
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () By Vice Admiral (Retd) Vijay Shankar*
Stanislav Yefgrafovich Petrov, Colonel Second Rank of the Soviet Strategic Air Defence Forces, stood as watch-in-charge at the Oko nuclear early warning surveillance system at the top secret Serpukhov-15 complex in a South Moscow suburb. His duty was to monitor remote sensing data coming...
WarGames Movie Trailer HD (1983) - Plot synopsis: A young man finds a back door into a military central computer in which reality is confused with game-playing, possibly starting World War III.
