Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Minsk > Pompeo visits Belarus as Minsk's ties with Moscow fray

Pompeo visits Belarus as Minsk's ties with Moscow fray

Reuters Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Belarus on Saturday, seeking to "normalize" ties at a time when relations between Minsk and its traditional ally Russia are under strain.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Pompeo visits Belarus as Minsk’s ties with Moscow fray https://t.co/yrUpg6P7q2 16 minutes ago

rashidaldosari

rashid al dosari RT @Reuters: Pompeo visits Belarus as Minsk's ties with Moscow fray https://t.co/cD3WJFqc4y https://t.co/YYTiSH6zTi 18 minutes ago

RussianInsight

Russian Insight Pompeo visits Belarus as Minsk's ties with Moscow fray https://t.co/YIWPvSoRiU 34 minutes ago

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice Pompeo visits Belarus as Minsk’s ties with Moscow fray https://t.co/ne6Qa0f8Dk #news 54 minutes ago

confusenet

confusenet.com Pompeo visits Belarus as Minsk’s ties with Moscow fray https://t.co/BlJyvsU8Zi 55 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Pompeo visits Belarus as Minsk's ties with Moscow fray https://t.co/hxkAD1BfLq 2 hours ago

greeenorg

greeen Pompeo Visits Belarus as Minsk's Ties With Moscow Fray - https://t.co/0MjI07QRY7 2 hours ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Pompeo visits Belarus as Minsk's ties with Moscow fray: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo trav… https://t.co/dxA8m1w7rI 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.