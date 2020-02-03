Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Greta Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize Again: Adults Use Teen To Push Climate Narrative At Expense Of Peace Message – OpEd

Greta Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize Again: Adults Use Teen To Push Climate Narrative At Expense Of Peace Message – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
By Damian Wilson*

Everyone loves award season. You have the glam of the BAFTAS, the glitz of the Oscars, the brawn of the Super Bowl, and even the unseemly fight to be the most woke nominee sponsor for the Nobel Peace Prize.

So, we have teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg, who it has to be said, through no fault...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published < > Embed
News video: Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 00:59

 Teenage Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Has Been Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. The 17-year-old was nominated by two members of Sweden’s Left Party, Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling. According to the Swedish lawmakers, Thunberg deserves the award for her hard work of bringing awareness to the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Teenage Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize [Video]Teenage Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The 17-year-old was nominated by two members of Sweden’s Left Party, Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:06Published

Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize [Video]Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

Greta Thunberg was nominated for Nobel Peace Prize.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Greta Thunberg Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for Second Year in a Row

Greta Thunberg Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for Second Year in a RowTeen climate activist *Greta Thunberg* was nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize on Monday.
Mediaite

Greta Thunberg Has Been Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2020

Greta Thunberg has been nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize! Two Swedish lawmakers announced the 17-year-old climate change activist’s 2020 nomination on...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.