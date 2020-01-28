Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Donald Trump's cocky response to impeachment acquittal

Donald Trump's cocky response to impeachment acquittal

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Donald Trump's cocky response to impeachment acquittalDonald Trump's first tweet following his acquittal showed it may be a frustrating few months for Democrats ahead of the US election later this year.The tweet was an animation of a fake TIME Magazine cover with signs saying 'TRUMP...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump acquitted by a divided Senate

Trump acquitted by a divided Senate 03:26

 President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided America to give him a second White House term. Jonah Green reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial

Natalie Brand reports on senate voting for acquittal in impeachment trial against President Trump (2-5-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:14Published

McConnell avoids question on Trump's conduct [Video]McConnell avoids question on Trump's conduct

Following the Senate vote to acquit U.S. President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell avoided a reporter's question having to do with Trump's conduct, saying that it's all in the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal by taunting Democrats with video

President Donald Trump celebrated his acquittal on two articles of impeachment by taunting Democrats with a video on Twitter.
USATODAY.com

Trump team to wrap up impeachment trial defense as Bolton controversy simmers

Lawyers for President Donald Trump were set on Tuesday to wrap up their arguments urging acquittal in his U.S. Senate trial as Democrats ramped up their calls...
Reuters India Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.