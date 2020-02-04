Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Italy > At least two dead as high-speed train derails near Milan, Italy

At least two dead as high-speed train derails near Milan, Italy

France 24 Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Italian authorities say a high-speed passenger train has derailed in northern Italy, killing two railway workers and injuring 27 people.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: High Speed Train Derails in Northern Italy Leaving Two Dead

High Speed Train Derails in Northern Italy Leaving Two Dead 00:49

 A high speed train derailed in Northern Italy killing who authorities are identifying as the two train conductors and injuring dozens more. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Recent related videos from verified sources

High-speed train derails in Italy killing 2 railway workers [Video]High-speed train derails in Italy killing 2 railway workers

High-speed train derails in Italy killing 2 railway workers

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:48Published

A mother and daughter have both won gold in Taekwondo [Video]A mother and daughter have both won gold in Taekwondo

A mother and daughter have both won gold medals in a national martial arts championship on the same day.Lisa Rose, 43, scooped gold at the British Taekwondo Championships in December alongside her only..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Italy: Two dead as train derails near Milan

Italian media have reported that two people died after a train came off the tracks near the northern city of Milan. At least 30 more people are believed to be...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •RIA Nov.ReutersSeattlePI.comReuters IndiaSeattle TimesAl JazeeraIndependentBelfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.