Real Madrid knocked out of Copa del Ray by Real Sociedad

France 24 Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Real Madrid were knocked out of the Copa del Rey on Thursday as Martin Odegaard put on a creative masterclass against his parent club to lead Real Sociedad to a thrilling 4-3 victory.
Everything you need to know about the 'Copa del Rey' quarter-finals

Everything you need to know about the 'Copa del Rey' quarter-finals

 The ‘Copa del Rey’ quarter-finals kick off tomorrow night and we can't wait to see how everything turns out! Here are some deets that could affect how each team does. Do you think your team will make it through to the semi-finals?

Barca fully focused on Sociedad before Clasico - Valverde [Video]Barca fully focused on Sociedad before Clasico - Valverde

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde says his side are focused on Real Sociedad, not upcoming Clasico against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid dumped out of Copa del Rey by Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad produced a shock 4-3 win at LaLiga leaders Real Madrid to reach the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.
Belfast Telegraph

Barcelona and Real Madrid dumped out of Copa del Rey in night of shocks

The 30-times winners were upset by Athletic, while Real Sociedad stunned Real Madrid at the Bernabeu
Independent

