UK's Prince Harry speaks at JP Morgan event in Miami: royal source
Friday, 7 February 2020 () Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan attended an event organized by American bank JP Morgan in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, a royal source said, one of the couple's first engagements since stepping down from royal duties.
