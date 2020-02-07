Global  

UK's Prince Harry speaks at JP Morgan event in Miami: royal source

Reuters Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan attended an event organized by American bank JP Morgan in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, a royal source said, one of the couple's first engagements since stepping down from royal duties.
