UK's Prince Harry speaks at JP Morgan event in Miami: royal source

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly made their first public appearance Thursday night and they did it in Miami Beach, specifically at The 1 Hotel South Beach.

Princess Beatrice to tie the knot at St James's Palace in May Princess Beatrice to tie the knot at St James's Palace in May The royal and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are set to walk down the aisle at the The Chapel Royal, the same venue where Beatrice's cousin Prince.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:49Published 13 hours ago