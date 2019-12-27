Global  

Ukraine's president asks pope to help win release of prisoners of war

Reuters Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked Pope Francis on Saturday for help to win the release of prisoners of war held by Russia and Russian-backed separatists.
