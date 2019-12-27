Ukraine's president asks pope to help win release of prisoners of war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked Pope Francis on Saturday for help to win the release of prisoners of war held by Russia and Russian-backed separatists. 👓 View full article



