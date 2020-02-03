Global  

Sen. Lindsey Graham: DOJ To Review Rudy Giuliani's Ukraine Information

Newsy Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Sen. Lindsey Graham told CBS' "Face the Nation" that the Justice Department is receiving information collected by Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine.

Graham said Attorney General William Barr informed him about this exchange of information. He said in the interview Sunday, "He told me that they have created a process that...
 Sen. Lindsey Graham told CBS&apos; &quot;Face the Nation&quot; that Attorney General William Barr told him about the exchange of information.

The U.S. Justice Department is receiving information on former Vice President Joe Biden and his businessman son, Hunter Biden, from President Donald Trump&apos;s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, a..

Sen. Lindsey Graham is demanding the whistleblower testify after President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is over.

Graham: DOJ has process to review Giuliani’s Ukraine info

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, a close ally of President Donald Trump, said Sunday that the Justice Department has...
Sen. Lindsey Graham: DOJ Has Established a Process to Review Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine Information


