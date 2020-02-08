Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Narendra Modi > India's ruling party sees likely defeat in New Delhi elections

India's ruling party sees likely defeat in New Delhi elections

France 24 Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party was facing a stunning defeat by a regional party Tuesday in elections in the national capital that were seen as a referendum on Modi’s policies such as a new national citizenship law that excludes Muslims.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: New Delhi vote seen as test for ruling BJP

New Delhi vote seen as test for ruling BJP 02:21

 Some see the vote as a test for the country's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, following weeks of often violent protests against its new citizenship laws.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari reacts to poll loss, comments on Shaheen Bagh [Video]Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari reacts to poll loss, comments on Shaheen Bagh

The president of Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit commented on the defeat suffered in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published

'Difficult to play in New Zealand but team gave 100%': Chahal after ODI defeat [Video]'Difficult to play in New Zealand but team gave 100%': Chahal after ODI defeat

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal addressed media after ODI defeat. Chahal said that it is difficult to play in New Zealand but the team gave its 100 percent in every match. New Zealand swept the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Modi defeat in New Delhi state elections: Exit polls

Millions in the Indian capital New Delhi have voted in a key regional election. Exit polls show a big defeat for Prime Minister Modi's Hindu nationalist party....
Deutsche Welle

New Delhi elections begin, setting stage for 'referendum' on protests in India

State elections are underway in New Delhi. The results could be a boon or bust for national policies of Hindu exceptionalism that have caused months of protests...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •IndiaTimesSeattle Times

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.