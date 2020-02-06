Global  

New Hampshire Voters Poised to Deliver Biden a Blow

Newsy Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
New Hampshire Voters Poised to Deliver Biden a BlowWatch VideoAs voters in New Hampshire make their pick for president, polls show the race is tightening at the top. Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg surged in polls after virtually tying Senator Bernie Sanders in Iowa. 

A dismal showing in Iowa is looming over Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign. He placed fourth behind...
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: New Voters Could Change The Outcome Of New Hampshire Primary

New Voters Could Change The Outcome Of New Hampshire Primary 02:54

 The population of New Hampshire has changed significantly since the 2016 election. WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.

'We have beaten the odds' - Klobuchar hails strong New Hampshire finish [Video]'We have beaten the odds' - Klobuchar hails strong New Hampshire finish

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar told her supporters in New Hampshire on Tuesday that her strong third place finish in New Hampshire proved her resilience in the race.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published

Andrew Yang ends presidential campaign [Video]Andrew Yang ends presidential campaign

"I am not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a race that we will not win, and so tonight I am announcing I am suspending my campaign for president," Andrew Yang told supporters in New..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published


What do New Hampshire voters know about Iowa?

WCAX reporter Adam Sullivan quizzes New Hampshire voters on what they know about the state of Iowa. WCAX reports.
CBS News

Bipartisan New Hampshire voters weigh in on 2020 election

The search for New Hampshire primary voters brings Tony Dokoupil to one version of the state’s local watering holes: an ice fishing hole in the town of...
CBS News


Newsy

Newsy Biden supporter: "It's a marathon. It's not a sprint. So I don't worry about that at all. And you know, if you come… https://t.co/TmDzlESnIo 6 hours ago

