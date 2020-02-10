Sanders Takes Early Lead In New Hampshire Primary

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





The first returns give Sanders 28% of the vote, followed by former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 23%. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is coming in a surprising third with... Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has an early lead in the New Hampshire Democratic primary, the first primary of the 2020 presidential race The first returns give Sanders 28% of the vote, followed by former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 23%. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is coming in a surprising third with 👓 View full article

