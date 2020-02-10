Global  

Sanders Takes Early Lead In New Hampshire Primary

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has an early lead in the New Hampshire Democratic primary, the first primary of the 2020 presidential race.

The first returns give Sanders 28% of the vote, followed by former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 23%. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is coming in a surprising third with...
Sanders, Buttigieg In The Lead Going Into New Hampshire Primary

Sanders, Buttigieg In The Lead Going Into New Hampshire Primary

 Laura Podesta reports the latest CBS News Tracker poll shows Senator Bernie Sanders in the lead in New Hampshire with 29 percent support.

New Hampshire victory 'beginning of the end' for Trump -Sanders [Video]New Hampshire victory 'beginning of the end' for Trump -Sanders

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders thanked New Hampshire voters for his primary win and described it as "the beginning of the end for Donald Trump."

Klobuchar Comes in 3rd In New Hampshire Primary [Video]Klobuchar Comes in 3rd In New Hampshire Primary

A big night in presidential politics as Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar makes her best showing since entering the race, reports Pat Kessler (2:32). WCCO 4 News At 10 – February 11, 2020

Sanders takes early lead as New Hampshire polls close

The polls have closed in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary, and self-described democratic socialist Bernie Sanders has taken the early...
New Hampshire primary: Democrats step up attacks before vote

New Hampshire votes Tuesday in its first-in-the-nation primary. It's most likely to be the last stand for some of the Democratic candidates. The CBS News...
