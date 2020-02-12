Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > In A Tight Race, Sanders Beats Buttigieg To Win New Hampshire Primary

In A Tight Race, Sanders Beats Buttigieg To Win New Hampshire Primary

Newsy Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
In A Tight Race, Sanders Beats Buttigieg To Win New Hampshire PrimaryWatch VideoSen. Bernie Sanders pulled out a close win in New Hampshire's Democratic primary Tuesday.

"Our campaign is not just about beating Trump, it is about transforming this country," Sanders said. 

Results form the Associated Press show Sanders walked away with the win. Pete Buttigieg came in a close second, followed...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: In A Tight Race, Sanders Beats Buttigieg To Win New Hampshire Primary

In A Tight Race, Sanders Beats Buttigieg To Win New Hampshire Primary 01:24

 Results form the Associated Press show Sanders walked away with the win. Pete Buttigieg came in a close second, followed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Deval Patrick Expected To Drop Out Of Presidential Race Wednesday, CBS News Reports [Video]Deval Patrick Expected To Drop Out Of Presidential Race Wednesday, CBS News Reports

WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:30Published

Sen. Bernie Sanders Projected To Win New Hampshire Primary [Video]Sen. Bernie Sanders Projected To Win New Hampshire Primary

Laura Podesta reports Sanders win gives the Vermont senator the first clear victory of the election season.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Warren Warns Democrats Against ‘Harsh Tactics’ in NH Speech: ‘Supporters of Some Candidates Shouting Curses’

Senator *Elizabeth Warren* (D-MA) offered her compliments to *Bernie Sanders* and *Pete Buttigieg* as both of them appeared to trounce her in the New Hampshire...
Mediaite

Sanders edges Buttigieg in New Hampshire Democratic primary, Biden finishes fifth

Bernie Sanders strengthened his front-runner status in the race for the Democratic nomination with a narrow win in New Hampshire, dealing a setback to moderate...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.