|
In A Tight Race, Sanders Beats Buttigieg To Win New Hampshire Primary
|
|
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Watch VideoSen. Bernie Sanders pulled out a close win in New Hampshire's Democratic primary Tuesday.
"Our campaign is not just about beating Trump, it is about transforming this country," Sanders said.
Results form the Associated Press show Sanders walked away with the win. Pete Buttigieg came in a close second, followed...
|
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this