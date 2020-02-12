Pope Francis Sidesteps Comment On Catholic Ban On Married Priests In The Amazon
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Pope Francis has called for "bold proposals" to meet the needs of Catholics in the Amazon, but they do not explicitly include allowing married priests in remote regions with a shortage of clergy.
Pope Francis, in one of the most significant decisions of his papacy, appears to have bowed to conservative pressure and dismissed a proposal to use married men to offset dwindling numbers of priests. Emer McCarthy reports.