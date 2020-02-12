Global  

Pope Francis Sidesteps Comment On Catholic Ban On Married Priests In The Amazon

NPR Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Pope Francis has called for "bold proposals" to meet the needs of Catholics in the Amazon, but they do not explicitly include allowing married priests in remote regions with a shortage of clergy.
News video: Pope nixes proposal to let married men be priests

Pope nixes proposal to let married men be priests 01:56

 Pope Francis, in one of the most significant decisions of his papacy, appears to have bowed to conservative pressure and dismissed a proposal to use married men to offset dwindling numbers of priests. Emer McCarthy reports.

