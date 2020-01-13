Global  

War Powers Resolution Passes Senate With Bipartisan Support

Newsy Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
War Powers Resolution Passes Senate With Bipartisan SupportWatch VideoThe Senate passed a resolution that says President Donald Trump can no longer take military action in Iran without lawmakers' approval. Congress will have to authorize military operations with a vote, except in cases when the U.S. faces an "imminent attack." 

News video: Trump Urges Senate To Vote Against Iran War Powers resolution

Trump Urges Senate To Vote Against Iran War Powers resolution 00:43

 President Trump called on the Senate to vote against a war powers resolution.

President Trump would have to seek congressional approval to take nondefensive military action against Iran.

On Jan. 9, the United States House of Representatives voted in favor of passing a War Powers Resolution aimed at Donald Trump.

In Bipartisan Bid to Restrain Trump, Senate Passes Iran War Powers Resolution

Some Republicans crossed party lines to join Democrats in voting to curtail President Trump’s ability to wage war with Iran, weeks after a drone strike killed...
U.S. Senate advances resolution limiting Trump's ability to wage war

The U.S. Senate advanced legislation on Wednesday intended to limit President Donald Trump's ability to wage war against Iran, paving the way for a final vote as...
