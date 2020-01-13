War Powers Resolution Passes Senate With Bipartisan Support

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Watch VideoThe Senate passed a resolution that says President Donald Trump can no longer take military action in Iran without lawmakers' approval. Congress will have to authorize military operations with a vote, except in cases when the U.S. faces an "imminent attack."



Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine's War Powers... Watch VideoThe Senate passed a resolution that says President Donald Trump can no longer take military action in Iran without lawmakers' approval. Congress will have to authorize military operations with a vote, except in cases when the U.S. faces an "imminent attack."Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine's War Powers 👓 View full article

