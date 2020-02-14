Global  

UEFA bans Manchester City from Champions League for 2 seasons

Khaleej Times Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
UEFA has banned Manchester City from the Champions League for two seasons for "serious breaches" of financial regulations
Credit: euronews (in English)
News video: UEFA bans English giants Manchester City from Champions League for two seasons

UEFA bans English giants Manchester City from Champions League for two seasons 03:15

 Manchester City hit back saying the case was "initiated by UEFA, prosecuted by UEFA and judged by UEFA".View on euronews

Recent related videos from verified sources

Manchester City UEFA ban: What got them here? [Video]Manchester City UEFA ban: What got them here?

Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons and fined £24.9 million after being found to have committed “serious breaches” of financial regulations. Here..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Manchester City given two-season European ban by UEFA [Video]Manchester City given two-season European ban by UEFA

Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions, including the Champions League, for the next two seasons and fined £24.9 million after being found to have committed “serious..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO


Recent related news from verified sources

Manchester City banned from Champions League for two seasons over FFP

Manchester City banned from Champions League for two seasons over FFPManchester City have been banned from the Champions League for the next two seasons by Uefa and fined €30m after they were found to have seriously misled...
New Zealand Herald

UEFA bans Manchester City from Champions League competition for two years due to financial violations

Manchester City allegedly committed "serious breaches of the UEFA club licensing and financial fair play regulations" between 2012-16.
USATODAY.com

