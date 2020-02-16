Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Baghdad > Blasts hit U.S. coalition base in Baghdad, damage unknown

Blasts hit U.S. coalition base in Baghdad, damage unknown

Reuters Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Several blasts hit a U.S.-led coalition military base in Baghdad early on Sunday from an apparent rocket attack, a U.S. military official said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rockets hit U.S. coalition base in Baghdad, no casualties

Rockets hit a U.S.-led military coalition's Baghdad headquarters early on Sunday but caused no casualties, a coalition spokesman said, in the latest attack to...
Reuters India

Rockets strike Iraqi base hosting US troops; no injuries

BAGHDAD (AP) — Small rockets struck the Iraqi base hosting American troops and other coalition forces in Baghdad’s Green Zone early Sunday but caused no...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.