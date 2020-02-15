Global  

Yemen's air strikes 'kill 31 civilians' after Saudi jet crash

Reuters Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement accused the Saudi-led coalition of carrying out retaliatory air strikes on Saturday that killed at least 30 people including civilians, in the latest flare-up of a five-year war.
Recent related news from verified sources

Dozens of Yemeni civilians killed in airstrikes after Saudi jet crash

At least 31 civilians were killed in strikes on Yemen on Saturday, the United Nations said, following a Saudi-led operation in response to one of its fighter jet...
France 24

Yemen’s Houthis say coalition strikes kill 30, including civilians

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement accused the Saudi-led coalition of carrying out retaliatory air strikes on Saturday that killed 30 people including...
Reuters

