Federal Prosecutors Consider New Charges Against Lev Parnas
Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Watch VideoFederal prosecutors are reportedly deciding whether to bring new charges against Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani.
According to CNN, New York prosecutors are looking at leveling charges against Parnas and at least one business partner for misleading investors with their company Fraud Guarantee, which they...
Recent related news from verified sources
