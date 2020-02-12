Global  

Federal Prosecutors Consider New Charges Against Lev Parnas

Newsy Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Federal Prosecutors Consider New Charges Against Lev ParnasWatch VideoFederal prosecutors are reportedly deciding whether to bring new charges against Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani.

According to CNN, New York prosecutors are looking at leveling charges against Parnas and at least one business partner for misleading investors with their company Fraud Guarantee, which they...
 Prosecutors are reportedly looking at charges for Parnas&apos; company Fraud Guarantee.

Indicted Giuliani Affiliate Lev Parnas May Face New Charges From Federal Prosecutors

A new report indicates that federal prosecutors are weighing new charges against *Lev Parnas* that will bring their investigation closer to *Rudy Giuliani*,...
US brings new charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has added new criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and two of its U.S. ss subsidiaries, accusing the...
Ditzzeechick

Ditzzeechick RT @Newsy: Parnas' company reportedly paid Rudy Giuliani $500,000 around the time Parnas was working to find dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden.… 41 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy Parnas' company reportedly paid Rudy Giuliani $500,000 around the time Parnas was working to find dirt on Joe and H… https://t.co/kWogx88XTa 51 minutes ago

VinKohl

Vin Kohl @ChuckGrassley Why would federal prosecutors file charges when they have no evidence, and know they would get laugh… https://t.co/4rPgOvkcM8 2 days ago

