Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: Japan cancels Tokyo Marathon as virus fears take hold

Coronavirus: Japan cancels Tokyo Marathon as virus fears take hold

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Japan cancels Tokyo Marathon as virus fears take holdChina has warned Japan not to repeat "mistakes" it made in the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak, adding to do so would create "the next Wuhan".Japan currently has the highest number of infections outside China and took steps...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: 7th Indian tests positive on cruise ship off Japan coast | Oneindia

Coronavirus: 7th Indian tests positive on cruise ship off Japan coast | Oneindia 03:15

 PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI AND US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WILL HOLD TALKS ON FEBRUARY 25 TO DEEPEN COOPERATION IN A RANGE OF KEY SECTORS INCLUDING DEFENCE AND TRADE. ONE MORE INDIAN ABOARD A QUARANTINED CRUISE SHIP OFF JAPAN WAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS AND SHIFTED TO HOSPITAL,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Passengers on coronavirus-hit cruise ship arrive back in UK [Video]Passengers on coronavirus-hit cruise ship arrive back in UK

A repatriation flight carrying 32 British and European evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has landed back in the UK. The plane, which also carried British government and medical..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Britons gearing up for quarantine on return from coronavirus-hit cruise ship [Video]Britons gearing up for quarantine on return from coronavirus-hit cruise ship

A repatriation flight expected to contain 35 passengers who spent more than two weeks trapped on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in Japan is set to depart for the UK within hours. Britons who have..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Tokyo marathon cancels mass race over virus fears

Almost 40,000 people were set to take part in the race in March
Independent

Japan minister apologizes after woman who left virus-stricken ship tests positive

Japan's health minister has apologized after a woman who was allowed to leave a coronavirus-infected cruise ship docked near Tokyo tested positive for the virus.
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.