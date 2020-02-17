Coronavirus: Japan cancels Tokyo Marathon as virus fears take hold

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Passengers on coronavirus-hit cruise ship arrive back in UK A repatriation flight carrying 32 British and European evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has landed back in the UK. The plane, which also carried British government and medical.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published 2 days ago Britons gearing up for quarantine on return from coronavirus-hit cruise ship A repatriation flight expected to contain 35 passengers who spent more than two weeks trapped on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in Japan is set to depart for the UK within hours. Britons who have.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Tokyo marathon cancels mass race over virus fears Almost 40,000 people were set to take part in the race in March

Independent 1 week ago



Japan minister apologizes after woman who left virus-stricken ship tests positive Japan's health minister has apologized after a woman who was allowed to leave a coronavirus-infected cruise ship docked near Tokyo tested positive for the virus.

Reuters 23 hours ago





Tweets about this