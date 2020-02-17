Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon > Queen Elizabeth's nephew the Earl of Snowdon to divorce

Queen Elizabeth's nephew the Earl of Snowdon to divorce

Reuters Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The Earl of Snowdon, the nephew of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, and his wife of 26 years are to divorce.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth's nephew, the Earl of Snowdon, is divorcing, the second royal split in a week

If 2019 was a "bumpy" year for Queen Elizabeth II, 2020 could be just as bad, with a second divorce announced among her close relatives.
USATODAY.com

Earl of Snowdon - Queen's nephew - and his wife to divorce

Earl of Snowdon - Queen's nephew - and his wife to divorceAnnouncement comes after Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips and wife Autumn revealed last week they are to split
Hull Daily Mail

You Might Like


Tweets about this

stand_4_america

Free America Network Queen Elizabeth’s nephew the Earl of Snowdon to divorce FILE PHOTO: David Armstrong-Jones speak to Britain's Queen https://t.co/Q7czXEPvTj 1 minute ago

daily_nyk

NYK DAILY Queen Elizabeth’s nephew the Earl of Snowdon to divorce https://t.co/hVlzS80ZKN https://t.co/I6r5bhu4KN 2 minutes ago

JuliaWi81922531

😈ℭγκɑ ℿ℘ɑɞσɕλɑɞϰɑᴙ😈 Queen Elizabeth’s nephew the Earl of Snowdon to divorce https://t.co/QorE3KDMli https://t.co/BVKDvHj9Ep 13 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica UK Queen's nephew the Earl of Snowdon to divorce: The Earl of Snowdon, the nephew of Britain's Q… https://t.co/ubn2zBLsf6 33 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica UK Queen's nephew the Earl of Snowdon to divorce: The Earl of Snowdon, the nephew of Britain's Q… https://t.co/7JG4Ny6stq 33 minutes ago

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice Queen Elizabeth’s nephew the Earl of Snowdon to divorce https://t.co/J94uAMBPBu #news 34 minutes ago

BenJeffrey18

Ben Jeffrey USA TODAY: Queen Elizabeth's nephew, the Earl of Snowdon, is divorcing, the second royal split in a week.… https://t.co/wcffwG1ypB 57 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica UK Queen's nephew the Earl of Snowdon to divorce: The Earl of Snowdon, the nephew of Britain's Q… https://t.co/SlJzbxCXHk 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.