Wikileaks founder Assange's health improving in prison: spokesman

Reuters Tuesday, 18 February 2020
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is no longer being held in solitary confinement and his health is improving, his colleague and spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson told reporters on Tuesday.
News video: Assange's father fears Wikileaks founder's extradition

Assange's father fears Wikileaks founder's extradition 03:10

 John Shipton said Julian Assange had felt "ceaseless anxiety" over the past decade.

Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails  [Video]Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails 

Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails The revelation was made on Wednesday at Westminster magistrates court in London by Julian Assange's lawyer. The evidence..

Wikileaks' Assange in court ahead of U.S. extradition hearing next week

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a British court by videolink from prison on Wednesday where lawyers discussed the timetable of his hearing next week...
Reuters

Assange's father fears son's extradition to US as Wikileaks leader's health improves

The father of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has said his son’s extradition to the United States to face a slew of espionage charges would be “a death...
FOXNews.com

