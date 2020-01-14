UK seeks to attract high-skilled workers with points-based immigration system
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () Britain will prioritize access for high-skilled workers from around the world in its post-Brexit, points-based immigration system, the government said on Tuesday, setting out its plans to put an end to a reliance on "cheap labor from Europe".
Home Secretary Priti Patel outlines plans for a new points-based system after freedom of movement ends. The changes are designed to cut the number of low-skilled migrants entering Britain from the beginning of next year but aim to make it easier for higher-skilled workers to get UK visas.
The U.K. government on Tuesday unveiled a new points-based immigration system which will assess prospective immigrants based on their skills, qualifications, and... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Reuters