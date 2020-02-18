Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Harvey Weinstein > Jury concludes first day of deliberations in Weinstein rape trial

Jury concludes first day of deliberations in Weinstein rape trial

France 24 Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial finished its first day of deliberations on Tuesday, in a case that has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Weinstein Trial Jury Deliberates

Weinstein Trial Jury Deliberates 00:33

 NEW YORK (Reuters) - The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial began deliberations on Tuesday on charges that could send him to prison for life, in a case that has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement. The Manhattan jury of seven men and five women began their...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Trial: No Verdict After First Day Of Jury Deliberations [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: No Verdict After First Day Of Jury Deliberations

There was no verdict Tuesday after the first day of jury deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex assault trial; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:35Published

Jury Begins Deliberations In Harvey Weinstein Trial [Video]Jury Begins Deliberations In Harvey Weinstein Trial

Law & Crime Network legal analyst Julie Rendelman breaks down the latest events of Harvey Weinstein’s trial.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 05:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jury in Weinstein rape trial begins deliberations

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial began deliberations on Tuesday on charges that could send him to prison for life, in a case...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.comWorldNewsCBC.caE! Online

Jury deliberations to begin in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

A jury is expected to begin deliberations in New York on Tuesday in Harvey Weinstein's trial, after often-emotional testimony from multiple women who accused him...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.comWorldNewsE! OnlineReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Benji_Seitlhamo

The Diplomat RT @Reuters: A judge hearing the Harvey Weinstein rape trial warned lead defense lawyer, Donna Rotunno, against talking to the press until… 6 minutes ago

Leeuwenheart

Leeuwenhart Weinstein jury concludes first day of deliberations in rape trial https://t.co/StzDHKVxGP 28 minutes ago

mapocoloco

Tom Looby Weinstein jury concludes first day of deliberations in rape trial | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/rzNfEPYpmu 41 minutes ago

EWN_Lifestyle

EWN Lifestyle Weinstein jury concludes first day of deliberations in rape trial https://t.co/Rg35zQ4kK6 https://t.co/9NplADtUs7 46 minutes ago

ewnupdates

Eyewitness News Weinstein jury concludes first day of deliberations in rape trial https://t.co/geJ2ahrgGZ https://t.co/IvlS8jImKL 46 minutes ago

WonkPorn

WonkPorn Weinstein jury concludes first day of deliberations in rape trial https://t.co/QR8d9DNjwD https://t.co/nQgapdRbog 51 minutes ago

Opa001

Opa001 A judge hearing the Harvey Weinstein rape trial warned lead defense lawyer, Donna Rotunno, against talking to the p… https://t.co/S5TC3SspFm 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.