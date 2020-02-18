Jury concludes first day of deliberations in Weinstein rape trial
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial finished its first day of deliberations on Tuesday, in a case that has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement.
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial began deliberations on Tuesday on charges that could send him to prison for life, in a case that has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement. The Manhattan jury of seven men and five women began their...
The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial began deliberations on Tuesday on charges that could send him to prison for life, in a case... Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times •FOXNews.com •WorldNews •CBC.ca •E! Online
A jury is expected to begin deliberations in New York on Tuesday in Harvey Weinstein's trial, after often-emotional testimony from multiple women who accused him... CBC.ca Also reported by •Seattle Times •FOXNews.com •WorldNews •E! Online •Reuters
