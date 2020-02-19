Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > ‘Leave Our Bloke Alone’: A Little Mission For Julian Assange – OpEd

‘Leave Our Bloke Alone’: A Little Mission For Julian Assange – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
“I think that now it is time that the government I am a part of needs to be standing up and saying to both the UK and the US: ‘enough is enough, leave our bloke alone and let him come home.’” — George Christensen, Australian conservative MP, Sydney Morning Herald, Feb 19, 2020

An odd crew and perhaps the sort Julian...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review ‘Leave Our Bloke Alone’: A Little Mission For Julian Assange – OpEd https://t.co/JMN200Ejjm https://t.co/pu0nR1rNwT 1 hour ago

kglben

realiTyLives It’s Time - for ⁦@ScottMorrisonMP⁩ to get some cred & bring Julian home + it’ll stick it up ⁦Labor PM Gillard’s fai… https://t.co/uCNWaRn7P2 1 hour ago

Countercurrents

Countercurrents.org “Leave Our Bloke Alone”: A Little Mission for Julian Assange https://t.co/5gVlIklHE2 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.