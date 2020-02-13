Global  

UK PM Johnson says looking forward to meeting Trump in June

Reuters Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking forward to meeting U.S. President Donald Trump in June, Johnson's office said after reports that an expected meeting between the two leaders in early 2020 had been postponed.
