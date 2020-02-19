Global  

China Orders 3 Wall Street Journal Reporters To Leave The Country

Newsy Wednesday, 19 February 2020
Watch VideoChina has ordered three Wall Street Journal reporters to leave the country after the outlet published an extremely critical op-ed.

The Journal reported three Beijing-based employees were given five days to leave the country. China's Foreign Ministry said it was a consequence for a Feb. 3 opinion piece calling the...
News video: China Orders 3 Wall Street Journal Reporters To Leave The Country

China Orders 3 Wall Street Journal Reporters To Leave The Country 01:32

 China&apos;s Foreign Ministry says it&apos;s a punishment for an extremely critical op-ed about the country&apos;s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

