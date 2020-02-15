Ukraine protesters throw rocks at bus carrying coronavirus evacuees

Protesters in Ukraine set fires, put up barricades and threw rocks at a bus carrying newly arrived coronavirus evacuees from China. South Korea also confirmed dozens of new cases of the virus, and Japan is grappling with the crisis ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games. Debora Patta reports.

