Ukraine protesters throw rocks at bus carrying coronavirus evacuees

CBS News Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Protesters in Ukraine set fires, put up barricades and threw rocks at a bus carrying newly arrived coronavirus evacuees from China. South Korea also confirmed dozens of new cases of the virus, and Japan is grappling with the crisis ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games. Debora Patta reports.
News video: Coronavirus evacuees cause clashes in Ukraine

Coronavirus evacuees cause clashes in Ukraine 00:58

 Scuffles broke out between police and residents of a village in central Ukraine as they protested the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from China&apos;s Hubei province, fearing they could be infected with the coronavirus despite authorities insisting there was no danger. Soraya Ali reports.

Ukraine protesters clash with police over China virus evacuees

Kharkiv, Ukraine (AFP) Feb 20, 2020 Dozens of people clashed with police Thursday outside a hospital in central Ukraine over government plans to quarantine...
Terra Daily

Ukrainians protest over coronavirus evacuees

Protesters in Ukraine throw rocks at buses carrying evacuees who were returning home from China.
Al Jazeera


