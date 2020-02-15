Ukraine protesters throw rocks at bus carrying coronavirus evacuees
Friday, 21 February 2020 () Protesters in Ukraine set fires, put up barricades and threw rocks at a bus carrying newly arrived coronavirus evacuees from China. South Korea also confirmed dozens of new cases of the virus, and Japan is grappling with the crisis ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games. Debora Patta reports.
Scuffles broke out between police and residents of a village in central Ukraine as they protested the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from China's Hubei province, fearing they could be infected with the coronavirus despite authorities insisting there was no danger. Soraya Ali reports.
The U.S., along with other countries have evacuated citizens from Wuhan, China, due to the coronavirus outbreak which has killed over 1,300 people and infected over 64,000.
