Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump rejects intelligence warning on Russia meddling as Democratic 'disinformation campaign'

Trump rejects intelligence warning on Russia meddling as Democratic 'disinformation campaign'

Independent Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
House Intel Committee Chairman Adam Schiff warns president is 'jeopardizing our efforts to stop foreign meddling'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

New Concerns Over Russia Meddling In US Election [Video]New Concerns Over Russia Meddling In US Election

Katherine Johnson reports intelligence officials briefed lawmakers about Russia meddling to boost President Trump's re-election chances.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Intelligence officials say Russia boosting Trump candidacy

Intelligence officials say Russia boosting Trump candidacyIntelligence officials have warned lawmakers that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election campaign to help President Donald Trump get re-elected, three...
New Zealand Herald

10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. INTEL OFFICIALS: RUSSIA BOOSTING TRUMP CANDIDACY The...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thepledgengr

The Pledge Trump Rejects Intelligence Warning On Russia Meddling https://t.co/Uibnrv05v4 3 minutes ago

thepledgengr

The Pledge New Post: Trump Rejects Intelligence Warning On Russia Meddling https://t.co/UibnruIu6u 8 minutes ago

Erickcaffeine

Erick RT @Independent: Trump rejects intelligence warning on Russia meddling as 'disinformation campaign' https://t.co/lkQVwBJxRf 8 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent Trump rejects intelligence warning on Russia meddling as 'disinformation campaign' https://t.co/lkQVwBJxRf 23 minutes ago

cahulaan

Patrick Trump rejects intelligence warning on Russia meddling as Democratic 'disinformation campaign': Donald Trump is agai… https://t.co/w6jDSNETTc 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.