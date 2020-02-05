Israel strikes Gaza and Syria after Palestinian rocket attacks

MHM RT @MiddleEastEye: Israel strikes Islamic Jihad in Syria after Israeli bulldozer dangles Palestinian's body in Gaza https://t.co/GrvPXI13bz… 7 seconds ago IBOM LEAK NEWS ❁ WORLD NEWS! Israel strikes Gaza and Syria after rocket attacks https://t.co/cBnjUw9fMH 2 minutes ago All4Given Ministries New post: Israel Strikes Targets in Syria, Gaza Following Dozens of New Rocket Attacks https://t.co/4aGS5md8C7 4 minutes ago ConnectionsbyFaith Israel Strikes Targets in Syria, Gaza Following Dozens of New Rocket Attacks - https://t.co/bvWbvJsLcp 4 minutes ago Oluphumee RT @CBNNews: Israel Strikes Targets in Syria, Gaza Following Dozens of New Rocket Attacks https://t.co/W0DoNzi9gD 4 minutes ago Middle East Eye Israel strikes Islamic Jihad in Syria after Israeli bulldozer dangles Palestinian's body in Gaza… https://t.co/4Kq7CGBoYl 5 minutes ago GayleinKC RT @DetroitLove88: Palestinian Islamic Jihad says two of its fighters killed in Israeli bombing in Syria as air raids are reported in Gaza.… 11 minutes ago Judsperl RT @AdamMilstein: In an extremely rare acknowledgement, the Israel Defense Forces just confirmed that fighter pilots bombed Palestinian Isl… 11 minutes ago