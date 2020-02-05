Global  

Israel strikes Gaza and Syria after Palestinian rocket attacks

France 24 Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Israeli aircraft hit what the military said were Islamic Jihad sites in the Gaza Strip and Syria late Sunday, after the Palestinian militant group fired a barrage of rockets at Israel.
News video: Explosions over Gaza and southern Israel in violence flare up

Explosions over Gaza and southern Israel in violence flare up 00:43

 Explosions rocket the Gaza Strip and southern Israel on Sunday night (February 23) as Israeli airstrikes and Palestinian rocket barrages were launched.

Israeli blockade sours income for Gaza strawberry farmers [Video]Israeli blockade sours income for Gaza strawberry farmers

Israeli blockade presents challenges in transporting Gaza strawberries to consumers in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian government bans some Israeli products [Video]Palestinian government bans some Israeli products

Move follows Israeli authorities stopping Palestinian agricultural produce from being sold in Israel.

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria after Palestinian rockets attacks

Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group claimed responsibility for the rocket barrages
Hindu

Israeli strikes kill two in Syria after Palestinian rocket barrage

Israeli strikes kill two in Syria after Palestinian rocket barrageIsraeli aircraft struck the Islamic Jihad militant group in both the Gaza Strip and Syria, killing two fighters after the group fired a barrage of rockets at...
WorldNews

