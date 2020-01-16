Global  

Keeping Africa On The Brink Of Starvation – OpEd

Eurasia Review Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Billions of desert locusts have descended again on East Africa. Crawling first, then sprouting wings and flying in hungry hoards of 40-150 million or more, they are devastating crops and threatening tens of millions of people with lost livelihoods and starvation. This latest locust plague, says the United Nations, is the worst in...
