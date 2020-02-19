Global  

New rail blockades in Canada emerge as talks continue

Japan Today Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Protesters erected new rail blockades Tuesday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government said it was working to calm tensions with a British Columbia First Nation at the heart…
Recent related videos from verified sources

Protest Blockades Highlight Canada's Need For Rail Roads [Video]Protest Blockades Highlight Canada's Need For Rail Roads

Canadian business leaders are pleading with Ottawa for a swift end of the numerous blockades activists have set up in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who have come out against a gas..

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Premiers call for meeting with Trudeau amid rail blockades

Canada's premiers are calling for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss how to address the ongoing protests and rail blockades that have shut...
CTV News Also reported by •CBC.caSeattle Times

CN, CP trains sharing rail lines to keep supplying Canada during blockades

Quiet talks brokered by a government desperate to stop a growing economic threat led to two rail rivals coming together with a workaround to bypass blockade...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Seattle Times

