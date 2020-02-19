Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus ‘Not Yet A Pandemic’ But Affects 28 Countries – Analysis

Coronavirus ‘Not Yet A Pandemic’ But Affects 28 Countries – Analysis

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
By J Nastranis

A sudden increase in new cases of COVID-19 is of concern, but the spread of coronavirus is not yet a pandemic, maintains the head of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Does this virus have pandemic potential? Absolutely, it has. Are we there yet? From our assessment, not yet,” WHO Director-General...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: New cases

New cases "very concerning" but coronavirus is not pandemic, WHO says 01:19

 The World Health Organization have said on Monday (February 24) that the coronavirus outbreak was not out of control globally nor causing large-scale deaths and so it is too early to speak of a pandemic.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Going to Go Away' [Video]Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Going to Go Away'

Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Going to Go Away' The President remained optimistic about the virus that is spreading rapidly across Europe and the Middle East. President Trump, via statement President..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:03Published

New cases "very concerning" but coronavirus is not pandemic, WHO says [Video]New cases "very concerning" but coronavirus is not pandemic, WHO says

The World Health Organization have said on Monday (February 24) that the coronavirus outbreak was not out of control globally nor causing large-scale deaths and so it is too early to speak of a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. warned to prepare for coronavirus pandemic as Europe lockdowns spread

A second European hotel was in lockdown on Wednesday as authorities around the world battled to prevent the spread of coronavirus, although a senior U.S. health...
Reuters

Coronavirus: Next Steps – Analysis

While in Islamabad, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed confidence in China’s efforts to combat the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pneumonia, or...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.