Joe Biden Gets Coveted Endorsement From Rep. James Clyburn

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Joe Biden Gets Coveted Endorsement From Rep. James ClyburnWatch VideoJust days before the South Carolina primary, one of the state's most influential lawmakers says he's voting for Joe Biden. 

House Majority Whip James Clyburn announced his highly* *anticipated endorsement of the former vice president Wednesday.

Clyburn's opinion is revered in South Carolina. He's the man...
News video: Joe Biden Gets Coveted Endorsement From Rep. James Clyburn

Joe Biden Gets Coveted Endorsement From Rep. James Clyburn 01:00

 Rep. Clyburn has been representing South Carolina&apos;s 6th District since 1993, and his opinion is highly regarded in the state.

