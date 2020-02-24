Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Examining Bernie Sanders' Comments On Literacy In Castro-Era Cuba

Examining Bernie Sanders' Comments On Literacy In Castro-Era Cuba

NPR Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Cuban American author Andy Gomez about comments Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has made about literacy and medical care in Fidel Castro's Cuba.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Sen. Bernie Sanders Defends Comments He Made About Fidel Castro

Sen. Bernie Sanders Defends Comments He Made About Fidel Castro 01:08

 In an interview in the 1980s, Bernie Sanders said the Cuban revolution wasn't entirely bad.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders Cuba Problem [Video]Sanders Cuba Problem

Bernie Sanders campaign is doing well. He won the first three nominating contests. However, he has a major problem: his admiration of Fidel Castro. On 60-Minutes, Sanders praised Castro's Cuban..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Sanders campaign co-chair defends the comments about Cuba [Video]Sanders campaign co-chair defends the comments about Cuba

Congressman Ro Khanna, national co-chair for Bernie Sanders’ campaign, defended the comments praising Cuba&apos;s Fidel Castro.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Van Jones Pans Bernie Sanders for Comments on Cuba: ‘Unbelievable He Failed to’ Speak to Dem Voters’ Concerns

CNN's *Van Jones* panned Senator *Bernie Sanders* tonight for his answers during a particularly contentious exchange about his comments about the Castro regime.
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Sanders: "The truth is, nothing I am saying is radical"

Bernie Sanders was also pressed about his comments on "60 Minutes" about Fidel Castro, saying "Cuba is a dictatorship. I've said that 8 million times."
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JanosMedyx

János Medenica New story on NPR: Examining Bernie Sanders' Comments On Literacy In Castro-Era Cuba https://t.co/CLk9QSw7iO 8 minutes ago

nprworld

NPR World Examining Bernie Sanders' Comments On Literacy In Castro-Era Cuba https://t.co/MwksKoKq3g 8 minutes ago

JM_Coppede

「Martin #Coppedè Monges 」 New story on NPR: Examining Bernie Sanders' Comments On Literacy In Castro-Era Cuba https://t.co/iPmqGUTh4B 10 minutes ago

mburleson86

Martin Burleson New story on NPR: Examining Bernie Sanders' Comments On Literacy In Castro-Era Cuba https://t.co/4ZjkLFl467 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.