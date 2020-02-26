1,300 People Complained To The FCC About The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoShakira and Jennifer Lopez turned a lot of heads at the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month — some of them away from the screen.



While some people found the show empowering, others were so upset by it they complained to the FCC.



Some 1,300 people sent complaints to the FCC — from every state... Watch VideoShakira and Jennifer Lopez turned a lot of heads at the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month — some of them away from the screen.While some people found the show empowering, others were so upset by it they complained to the FCC.Some 1,300 people sent complaints to the FCC — from every state 👓 View full article

