1,300 People Complained To The FCC About The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Newsy Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez turned a lot of heads at the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month — some of them away from the screen. 

While some people found the show empowering, others were so upset by it they complained to the FCC.

Some 1,300 people sent complaints to the FCC — from every state...
News video: 1,300 People Complained To The FCC About The Super Bowl Halftime Show

1,300 People Complained To The FCC About The Super Bowl Halftime Show 01:08

 While some people found this year's Super Bowl halftime show empowering, others were so upset they filed complaints with the FCC.

FCC Received More Than One Thousand Complaints Following Super Bowl Halftime Show, Described As ‘Soft Porn’

'Why oh why do we have to sexualize everything'
Daily Caller

More than 1300 complaints filed after Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime show at Super Bowl LIV

More than 1300 complaints filed after Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime show at Super Bowl LIVWhile Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl LIV halftime show was hailed by many, more than 1300 viewers filed complaints to the Federal Communications...
New Zealand Herald


