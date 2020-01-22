Indigenous youth in B.C. say protest goes far beyond pipeline issue Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A group of Indigenous youth who are protesting outside British Columbia’s legislature say their fight goes beyond solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Restorative Justice, Gideon's Army p2 Youth Violence and incarceration is an issue that all of Nashville should be focused on. The Gideon's Army mission is to reduce the school-to-prison pipeline through youth services and intervention... Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 17:29Published on January 22, 2020 Restorative Justice, Gideon's Army p3 Youth Violence and incarceration is an issue that all of Nashville should be focused on. The Gideon's Army mission is to reduce the school-to-prison pipeline through youth services and intervention... Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 13:01Published on January 22, 2020

Tweets about this