Scott Morrison tells Australians to prepare for coronavirus 'pandemic'

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned his country to prepare for a coronavirus "pandemic" as their Government implements its emergency response plan.Morrison told reporters there is "every indication the world will...
 There is every sign the world is about to be gripped by a pandemic of coronavirus, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned on Thursday, as Canberra kicked off emergency measures to restrain the spread of the disease.

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus update LIVE: Scott Morrison expects COVID-19 to become global pandemic, announces plan for Australian response

The latest on the COVID-19 outbreak with updates from Australia and around the world.
Brisbane Times

Scott Morrison says coronavirus outbreak likely to become a pandemic as emergency response plan initiated

The travel ban on foreign nationals from China entering Australia has been extended, as the government prepares for the World Health Organization to declare a...
SBS


