A Misleading Anti-Biden Ad from Trump Backers

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

A misleading television ad from the Committee to Defend the President falsely suggests that former President Barack Obama is criticizing his former vice president, Joe Biden, for his racial attitudes.



