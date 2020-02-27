Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > A Misleading Anti-Biden Ad from Trump Backers

A Misleading Anti-Biden Ad from Trump Backers

FactCheck.org Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
A Misleading Anti-Biden Ad from Trump BackersA misleading television ad from the Committee to Defend the President falsely suggests that former President Barack Obama is criticizing his former vice president, Joe Biden, for his racial attitudes.

The post A Misleading Anti-Biden Ad from Trump Backers appeared first on FactCheck.org.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Poll: African American voters seeking candidate who can beat Trump [Video]Poll: African American voters seeking candidate who can beat Trump

An exclusive UMass Amherst/WCVB poll finds that former Vice President Joe Biden is the favorite among African American voters in Super Tuesday states.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:46Published

Reality Check: Klobuchar's Most Memorable Debate [Video]Reality Check: Klobuchar's Most Memorable Debate

Sen. Amy Klobuchar made several claims during Monday night's debate -- and sparked a viral moment, reports Pat Kessler (2:13). WCCO 4 News At 10 – February 26, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:13Published


Tweets about this

Michael_E_Orr

Michael Orr RT @OurProgressive: Cease & Desist sent yesterday.. “Obama demands TV stations stop airing ‘despicable’ anti-Biden ad from Pro-Trump PAC th… 7 minutes ago

noalternativef2

noalternativefacts A Misleading Anti-Biden Ad from Trump Backers https://t.co/X6ykKf4iRC #FactCheck #AlternativeFacts 13 minutes ago

mgiorno

Mario Giorno RT @factcheckdotorg: A misleading television ad from the Committee to Defend the President falsely suggests that former President Barack Ob… 17 minutes ago

RxwtlossChuck

Chuck A Misleading Anti-Biden Ad from Trump Backers - https://t.co/LWeaIFQzM4 “Committee to Defend the President falsely… https://t.co/HzVAhhlrxF 29 minutes ago

VictoriaEllenD

MeezerMom Obama demands TV stations stop airing 'despicable' anti-Biden ad from Pro-Trump PAC that misuses his words… https://t.co/0tfBeVPcWW 38 minutes ago

BellaRisttaa

Bella Rista🕓2020 elections RT @LiberalResist: Cease & Desist sent yesterday.. “Obama demands TV stations stop airing ‘despicable’ anti-Biden ad from Pro-Trump PAC tha… 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.