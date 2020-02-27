Global  

29 Turkish soldiers killed in northeast Syria air strike

IndiaTimes Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
An air strike by Syrian government forces killed 29 Turkish soldiers in northeast Syria, a Turkish official said Friday, marking the largest death toll for Turkey in a single day since it first intervened in Syria in 2016.
News video: Turkey won't stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe

Turkey won't stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe 01:30

 Dozens of Turkish soldiers died after an air strike by Syrian government forces in Idlib region on Friday (February 28), in an escalation of conflict that could have serious consequences for Europe. Libby Hogan reports.

33 Turkish soldiers killed in Syrian air raid in Idlib [Video]33 Turkish soldiers killed in Syrian air raid in Idlib

UN Secretary-General Guterres warns risk of escalation 'grows by the hour' and calls for an immediate ceasefire.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:32Published

Ambulance rushes to Turkey hospital following reports of Idlib air strikes [Video]Ambulance rushes to Turkey hospital following reports of Idlib air strikes

An ambulance believed to be carrying a soldier arrived at a hospital near the Turkey-Syrian border on Thursday night amid reports of a deadly air strike on Turkish soldiers.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published


NATO to meet after 33 Turkish troops killed in Syria

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ambassadors from the NATO military alliance are holding emergency talks Friday at the request of Turkey following the killing of 33 Turkish...
Seattle Times

Airstrike in Syria's Idlib killed 22 Turkish soldiers: Hatay governor

An air strike by Syrian government forces in Syria's northwestern Idlib region killed 22 Turkish soldiers, the local governor in the southeastern province of...
Reuters Also reported by •SBSFrance 24

THMumbai

The Hindu-Mumbai RT @the_hindu: Ambassadors from the #NATO military alliance are holding emergency talks on Friday at the request of Turkey following the ki… 3 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu Ambassadors from the #NATO military alliance are holding emergency talks on Friday at the request of Turkey followi… https://t.co/AkyxxEc3f4 6 minutes ago

ArunMarwaha3

Arun Marwaha RT @IndianExpress: The deaths were a serious escalation in the direct conflict between Turkish and Russia-backed Syrian forces that has bee… 12 minutes ago

Eric_Phillips_

EPHILLIPS RT @VOANews: ▶️An airstrike by Syrian government forces killed 33 Turkish soldiers in northeast Syria, a Turkish official said. 👉33 Turki… 18 minutes ago

WFMY

WFMY News 2 The casualties mark the largest death toll for Turkey in a single day since Ankara first intervened in Syria in 201… https://t.co/zkPLtCDOrJ 30 minutes ago

KEOLIZ_MUSIC

KEOLIZ NATO in urgent talks after 33 Turkish troops killed in Syria: Ambassadors from the NATO military alliance were to h… https://t.co/t1eVv7jPsL 31 minutes ago

Trippple12

Trippple1 29 Turkish soldiers killed in northeast Syria air strike – Times of India https://t.co/8oUnRad6PE 36 minutes ago

f86d_

セイバードッグ@グラブルデレマス RT @RALee85: Important to emphasize that on the same day that a Russian or Syrian (highly likely Russian) air strike killed at least 33 Tur… 37 minutes ago

