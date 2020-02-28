Global  

Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang handed 'unfair' eight-year doping ban

France 24 Friday, 28 February 2020
China's top swimmer Sun Yang has vowed to appeal after being handed an eight-year ban on Friday for a dope test violation that would rule him out of the Tokyo Games. 
