Asylum Officers Cheer Injunction On 'Remain In Mexico' Policy

Newsy Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Asylum Officers Cheer Injunction On 'Remain In Mexico' PolicyWatch VideoA union representing hundreds of asylum officers told Newsy Friday it fully supports a federal appeals court's decision to block the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" policy. 

"I can say that the officers that I've spoken to are very happy with this decision," said Michael Knowles, a spokesperson for...
News video: Asylum Officers Cheer Injunction On 'Remain In Mexico' Policy

Asylum Officers Cheer Injunction On 'Remain In Mexico' Policy 02:39

 The spokesperson for a union representing 600 asylum officers tells Newsy the policy put officers &quot;in a moral and ethical dilemma.&quot;

Court temporarily halts Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy [Video]Court temporarily halts Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Dealing a significant blow to a signature Trump administration immigration policy, a federal appeals court ruled Friday that the government can no longer make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their..

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:20Published

'Remain in Mexico' policy blocked by appeals court [Video]'Remain in Mexico' policy blocked by appeals court

A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco on Friday blocked a Trump administration policy that has forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for months for hearings in U.S. immigration..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US court reverses Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy

The rule requiring asylum seekers to wait in the Mexico is likely to head to the US Supreme Court.
BBC News

Federal court temporarily halts Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy

The "Remain in Mexico" policy took effect in January 2019 in San Diego. Nearly 60,000 people have been sent back since the policy began.
USATODAY.com


