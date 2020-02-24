Global  

Malaysia's king appoints Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister

Reuters Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Muhyiddin Yassin will become Malaysia's next prime minister, the country's king said on Saturday, saying he may have the majority support among lawmakers in parliament.
