Taliban, U.S. sign deal aimed at ending war in Afghanistan

CBC.ca Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The United States and the Taliban have signed a peace agreement aimed at ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan, America's longest.
News video: U.S. to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in deal

U.S. to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in deal 00:28

 U.S. and Taliban leaders have signed a peace agreement, the first step in ending the war in Afghanistan.

Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan [Video]Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan

President Donald Trump said he would personally meet with leaders of the Taliban. He rejected criticism of the U.S. making a deal with the insurgents in Afghanistan. The deal paves the way for a full..

US and Taliban sign historic peace deal [Video]US and Taliban sign historic peace deal

02: A peace deal between the United States and the Taliban has been sealed, as the US agrees to withdraw all of its troops from Afghanistan.

Taliban negotiators in Qatar to sign deal with U.S. to end Afghan war

A 31-member Taliban delegation has arrived in Qatar to sign a U.S. troop withdrawal deal that could end the war in Afghanistan, officials of the hardline...
Reuters

Afghans hope for the end of war as Taliban, US set to sign peace deal

Afghans hope for the end of war as Taliban, US set to sign peace dealKabul - Millions of Afghans are hoping that America's longest war fought in their country will end on Saturday as U.S. and Taliban negotiators are expected to...
WorldNews Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphIndiaTimesDeutsche Welle

